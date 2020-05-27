Dallas police searching for missing 9-year-old boy

Curtis Eatman was last seen at 5:30 p.m. riding a white scooter in the 1500 block of Reynoldston Lane.

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 9-year-old boy.

Curtis Eatman was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday riding a white scooter in the 1500 block of Reynoldston Lane.

Curtis is black, stands 4-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 70 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing blue Puma track pants and black Champion shows with white soles. Police said he was wearing an "unknown color" of shirt. He may need assistance.

If you know where Curtis is, call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or 214-671-4268.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.