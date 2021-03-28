Dallas police searching for missing 78-year-old woman

If you know anything about Mary Lloyd's whereabouts, call 911 or call the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for help finding 78-year-old Mary Lloyd.

Police said Lloyd was last seen around 8 a.m. Sunday morning on foot in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive.

Lloyd has dark brown hair and brown eyes. She stands about 5-feet-four-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds and was last seen carrying a red blanket and wearing a black jacket, gray sweat pants and black tennis shoes. Police said she may be in need of medical assistance.