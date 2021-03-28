Dallas police searching for missing 78-year-old woman

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for help finding 78-year-old Mary Lloyd.
Police said Lloyd was last seen around 8 a.m. Sunday morning on foot in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive.
Lloyd has dark brown hair and brown eyes. She stands about 5-feet-four-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds and was last seen carrying a red blanket and wearing a black jacket, gray sweat pants and black tennis shoes. Police said she may be in need of medical assistance.
If you know anything about Lloyd's whereabouts, call 911 or call the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.