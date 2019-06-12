DALLAS — Police are asking for help in finding a critical missing person.
Michael John Campbell, 29, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 6 in the 7900 block of Olusta Drive in Dallas.
Police say he may be a danger to himself or in need of assistance.
Campbell is 5-foot-9 and weighs 195 lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes and is missing his front four top teeth.
He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and brown work boots.
Anyone who sees Campbell should call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671-4268.
This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.
