DALLAS — Police are asking for help in finding a critical missing person.

Michael John Campbell, 29, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 6 in the 7900 block of Olusta Drive in Dallas.

Police say he may be a danger to himself or in need of assistance.

Campbell is 5-foot-9 and weighs 195 lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes and is missing his front four top teeth.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and brown work boots.

Anyone who sees Campbell should call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671-4268.

