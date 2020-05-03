The Dallas Police Department is asking for help identifying people who are accused of burglarizing a restaurant in February.
The incident occurred at 2:49 a.m. Feb. 22 in the 1200 block of Robert B. Cullum Boulevard.
Surveillance video shows the suspects attempted to open the restaurant’s safe and took a computer and money.
Dallas police
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to call police at 214-671-0112 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477.
Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
More on WFAA:
- Fort Bend County health department confirms 'presumptive positive' coronavirus case
- Spring has arrived, but keep the coat out.
- Harris County confirms two travel-related cases of coronavirus
- Mistakes were made: Catcher Chirinos’ return rights a wrong for Rangers
- VERIFY: Hand sanitizer can protect against coronavirus, but not as well as washing your hands