The Dallas Police Department is asking for help identifying people who are accused of burglarizing a restaurant in February.

The incident occurred at 2:49 a.m. Feb. 22 in the 1200 block of Robert B. Cullum Boulevard.

Surveillance video shows the suspects attempted to open the restaurant’s safe and took a computer and money.

Dallas police

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to call police at 214-671-0112 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477.

