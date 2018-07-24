Dallas officers gathered Monday to remember Sr. Cpl Jamie Givens at the Central Patrol Division.

He was known as the big man with the big heart and big smile.

"He was a good cop but a better man,” said Det. Casey Clark.

His friends fought back tears as they recalled his 32 years of service.

”That’s what a motorjock looks like," said Cpl. Clark as he pointed to Givens' picture.

Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal Earl Jamie Givens was killed in the line of duty on Saturday July 21, 2018.

Givens spent most of his career as a motorcycle officer. Out on patrol, on his bike and serving the people of Dallas, he loved being a motorjock.

“He died doing what he loved,” said Officer Kevin Nickell.

He was killed Saturday morning, police say, by a drunk driver who slammed into his motorcycle as Cpl. Givens was escorting the body of another Dallas police officer who died of cancer.

“He taught us that family and friends were important he was always there,” said Sgt. Larry Nichols.

Police say the driver Adrian Breedlove had a blood alcohol level of .19.

Breedlove bonded out of jail the next day without the required ankle monitor. His bond was $75,000. That troubled fellow officers.

Monday, Breedlove was brought back to court and taken back into custody while a judge decides whether to increase bond.

“I think all the parties involved need to look at why this happened and how we can keep it from happening again,” said Mike Mata, president of the Dallas Police Association.

While the case now winds it way through the courts, the focus now is on Givens.

Officers lit candles while his mother and family found comfort in knowing that the officer with big smile and big heart will live on at the Dallas Police Department.

