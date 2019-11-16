DALLAS — A senior corporal with the Dallas Police Department turned herself in Saturday at a jail in DeSoto, officials say.

According to DPD’s Facebook page, Senior Corporal Angel Herring will face a charge of tampering with physical evidence. The charge was filed by the Dallas Police Department, according to the post.

The department did not provide additional details about which incident the charge is connected with.

Herring was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation by the Internal Affairs Division, officials say.

She has been with the department since May of 2004 and worked in the Legal Service Unit.

