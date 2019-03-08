Dallas police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 76-year-old man.

Kennith Greggston was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Police believe he was walking to a store near the 700 block of Seabeach Road before he went missing.

Greggston is described as being 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, has "salt and pepper hair" and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, grey pants, black cowboy boots and a straw cowboy hat.

Anyone with information on Greggston's whereabouts is asked to call police at 214-671-4268.