DALLAS, Texas — A search is underway for a 70-year-old man who Dallas police say may be a danger to himself.

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for Roy Cook, who was diagnosed with dementia. His disappearance was originally listed as a critically missing case.

He was last seen leaving his residence in the 800 block of Lawton Drive at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Security cameras at his home captured him walking away from the residence as he wore a white T-shirt and red and white pajama pants with no shoes.

Police say Cook may be confused when approached and have asked anyone with potential information on his whereabouts to contact DPD at 911 or (214) 671-4268.

