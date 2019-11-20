DALLAS — The Dallas Independent School District is launching a dedicated phone line for Spanish speaking parents.

District officials say the phone line can be reached by calling 972-925-3702 during school hours.

Parents who call the phone line will be connected with a representative who is fluent in Spanish, school officials say.

The representatives will help provide information or answer questions that parents may have.

"We embrace the diversity of our district, and this will be another step towards ensuring we are all in on creating a welcoming environment for our families and community,” said Assistant Superintendent Vincent Reyes in a written statement.

"There is much more work to do, but this is a start," said the assistant superintendent for parent advocacy and support.

Mas información en Espanol.

