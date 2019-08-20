Dallas County commissioners on Tuesday approved a tax break to bring Uber's second headquarters to Deep Ellum.

The facility would be second to Uber's primary headquarters in San Francisco. Uber is expected to bring 3,000 jobs within the next five years with a required average salary of $100,000, county officials say.

Uber would increase the Dallas County tax base by nearly $200 million, said Rick Loessberg, the Dallas County director of planning and development.

“Those three elements alone make this probably the most unique project the county has ever contemplated participating in from an economic development perspective," Loessberg told commissioners Tuesday.

Uber will move in to the 277,000-square-foot building in The Epic development. The transportation company will also move in to another $165-million office building that hasn't been built yet.

As part of the plan, the county will abate about $255,000 a year in tax revenue but will still collect about $206,000 in taxes each year over a 10-year period.

Uber will also receive a $24 million Texas Enterprise Fund grant, according to Gov. Greg Abbott's office.

"This investment will bolster Texas continued economic success and reputation as the best state for business," Abbott said in a written statement.

Uber Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement sent out by Dallas officials that the city "became the first city in Texas where the Uber app was available in 2012, and since then Texas has been a hub of innovation for our platform."

During Tuesday's meeting, county commissioners expressed some concern about whether Uber would hire a diverse workforce.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said he hopes Uber will do what the company can to "help us help them" train locals.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said the city and Uber are "a great match."

"I'm certain Uber and its employees will flourish here," Johnson said in a statement.

