DALLAS, Texas — A Dallas council member and two council liaisons were treated by paramedics Thursday night at City Hall after they were exposed to pepper spray, a spokesperson for Dallas police reports.
City staff was first told of the incident at about 6:45 pm.
District 6 Council Member Omar Narvaez and two council liaisons were exposed to the irritating agent when they entered an elevator on the fifth floor of Dallas City Hall outside the mayor and city council office.
Narvaez and the two liaisons were on their way to a town hall event. All three were treated on-site.
The Dallas Police Department didn't provide any other details and said they were investigating the incident.
