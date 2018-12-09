DALLAS — A group of protesters lashed out at city council members during their meeting Wednesday afternoon at Dallas City Hall following the shooting death of a 26-year-old black male at the hands of a white police officer.

Mayor Mike Rawlings placed a temporary hold on the meeting as protesters chanted "no justice, no peace" as they criticized the city for their handling of the Botham Jean shooting.

Prior to the meeting, the Next Generation Action Network (NGAN) announced they would attend to demand police "oversight" and "transparency."

Criticism of the city's police department was sparked after Amber Guyger, 30, shot and killed Jean, 26, in his apartment Thursday night.

Guyger wasn't arrested or identified until three days after the shooting, which spurred concerns she was receiving differential treatment as a white officer.

NOW: @Mike_Rawlings recesses #Dallas council meeting after protesters call for a citizens review board over police - @wfaa pic.twitter.com/Vvw9WLWzvY — David Goins (@dgoins) September 12, 2018

Guyger was charged with manslaughter, and according to her arrest warrant, claimed she shot Jean after she attempted to enter his apartment believing it was hers and mistook the 26-year-old accountant as an intruder.

This is a developing report; follow for more updates

