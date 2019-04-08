Hundreds of beer lovers flocked to Community Beer Company Saturday, not just to have a cold one but also to support people battling deadly illnesses like leukemia and lymphoma.

“I think that there are a lot of hurdles that people deal with every day that not a lot of people are aware of,” said Corey Dickinson, marketing director at the brewery.

Community Beer Company teamed up with Be the Match, an organization that raises awareness about bone marrow donation.

The US Department of Health and Human Services says every year 18,000 Americans suffer from life-threatening illnesses where bone marrow transplants could help. One of them hits close to home.

David Ersland, a friend to many who attended Saturday’s bone marrow drive was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

Part of the proceeds from the event went to help him pay medical bills, but organizers say the drive reaches beyond just one person.

“It’s really important that people understand there’s more than one person like David that’s going through this,” Dickinson said. “What we’re trying to do is to just grow awareness of how much help is needed to support people that are going through a tough time."

