DALLAS — A summer crime enforcement plan has become a hot topic of controversy in the city of Dallas.

For several weeks, the presence of troopers from Texas Department of Public Safety has been a growing concern for residents living in the South Dallas neighborhood.

"I’m seeing at least 20 to 30 cars pulled over within one hour,” one property owner said.

The owner shared the information with Councilman Adam Bazaldua, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot and representatives from Dallas Police Department and DPS during a special community meeting about recent police enforcement in South Dallas.

Another neighbor told the crowd, "People are getting off of work, and then got to be pulled over, and given citations. But the crime is still rampant.”

Residence are voicing concerns about drivers getting pulled over by State Troopers, during what they are describing as excessive and questionable traffic stops, since DPD requested the governor’s offer for outside help patrolling streets.

"This is not an adequate use of resources,” one woman told the crowd.

While some people have questions about the State Troopers and their enforcement efforts, there are other residents who believe DPS and it’s team are doing a good job helping out the city.

Ewing Mosely said, “What these officers do is right. They are enforcing the law. If they stop somebody for a paper tag. That’s within the law.”

The community meeting did have moments of tension.

One resident yelled out, “What day is DPS leaving?”

Community members asked for clarification from DPD’s command staff about the traffic stops. Many said they were under the impression State Troopers would help patrol certain areas of concentrated crime in order to help curb Dallas’ spike in violent crime.

The Regional Director of Texas DPS – North Texas, Jeff Williams, attended the meeting.

He told the group, ”If we’re going to talk about the facts, we ought to talk about them correct.”

Williams said data shows over the past seven weeks, State Troopers made almost 9,000 traffic stops around South Dallas and the LBJ-Forest area.

They’ve issued nearly 12,000 warnings, and wrote 547 tickets. The troopers have arrested 400 people through traffic stops, and taken 71 guns off the street.

The efforts have resulted in making 300 gang contacts, and the Troopers have helped seize 20 stolen cars.

Williams explained, ”We’ve also arrested numerous people for felon in possession of fire arms.”

The data isn’t stopping some people from asking the city’s plan to ask State Troopers to leave. DPD’s Executive Assistant Chief David Pughes addressed the crowd.

Pughes said, "If the people feel like they would like the governor to send them back, then we ask for that.”

Councilman Adam Bazaldua and DA John Creuzot have scheduled a Thursday morning press conference to discuss the presence of State Troopers in South Dallas.

More on WFAA: