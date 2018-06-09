DALLAS — A large group of community members showed up to Dallas City Hall to express concerns on Wednesday.

Many of them signed up to speak out about what some are calling racially insensitive and disparaging comments from a council member about black leaders.

Days after publishing an open letter to the council, Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price was first to address members about the controversy. Price began by quoting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X and Mark Twain.

John Wiley Price addresses to Dallas City Council.

"Unfortunately, we are here today because some on this city have the power but use it to the disadvantage of the powerless," he said.

Comments made by council member Philip Kingston during a briefing last week triggered the firestorm of frustration. The issue started as council members were voting to elect a new mayor pro tem for the seat recently vacated under scandal by Dwaine Caraway, who pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges.

"This election is an expression of council’s will about who the people are that should lead it," Kingston said.

“I think it’s incumbent upon us to pick the one of us for the remainder of this term who is most above reproach," he continued.

Community members said Kingston’s public comments unjustly grouped, accused and demeaned all black leaders.

At the time, Kingston rationalized his nomination of his council colleague, Sandy Greyson, for the mayor pro tem seat.

“That sends a signal to the public that we are serious about doing this job in a clean, ethical and transparent way,” Kingston said.

Council members Adam Medrano, Scott Griggs and Omar Narvaez supported that initial nomination.

But some community members called it an insult, with many debating the comments for days after.

”I am enraged,” Claudie Fowler told the council on Wednesday. “I am angered. I am embarrassed.”

People are upset given the city of Dallas has a longtime—yet unwritten tradition— of ethnic inclusion across the mayor, mayor pro tem and deputy mayor roles. For instance, when the elected mayor is white, the council elects colleagues representing other racial groups to the mayor pro tem and deputy mayor pro tem positions.

"Apparently, African American rhymes with lack of integrity," Price said to the council. "Apparently, a problem with one black man rhymes with the issue of all black people. Apparently, getting someone we all respect rhymes with replacing black leadership with white leadership.”

Several city leaders also took issue with Kingston last week.

"I think if we don’t support black leadership right now that we are saying we're tainting them at a different level than we are tainting the rest of the body," said council member Jennifer Staubach Gates to her colleagues.

Council member Rick Callahan then spoke out.

“To somehow to cast dispersions to fine African American members of the council, I think is grossly unfair," he added.

Mayor Mike Rawlings also expressed his concern over Kingston’s comments during last week’s meeting.

"This is a terrific slap to the African Americans around this council," he said.

Casey Thomas II was ultimately voted to replace Dwaine Caraway as mayor pro tem.

Last week, District Three council member Casey Thomas, who is black, was ultimately elected mayor pro tem by majority vote.

On Wednesday, council member Tennell Atkins thanked community leaders for showing up to Dallas City Hall to voice their concerns.

Some community members who signed up to speak at Wednesday’s council meeting also voiced concern over council member Kevin Felder leaving his seat and being absent during the mayor pro tem vote the previous week.

”I am just appalled at some of the mindsets,” resident Harold Donahue told the council.

After Wednesday’s council meeting, Kingston wouldn't directly address the perceived racial tone of his statements.

"I think the message for today is that it’s important to listen to the citizens," he said. "You have to do this open mic stuff so that people can give you feedback from the community, because sometimes you get really important information that you didn’t otherwise have. And then other times you get Commissioner Price.”

