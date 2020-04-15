Ten pastors from across the country held an online news conference on Wednesday afternoon. They are calling on local and state leaders and President Trump’s administration to make change on the COVID-19 response in communities of color.

“Black and brown people are being tested the least, but dying the most,” said Reverend Dr. Frederick Haynes III.

He’s with Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas County, where 18% of the county’s confirmed COVID-19 patients are African American.

In Tarrant County, 21% of confirmed cases are African American.

“Blacks often live in communities with less access to high-quality affordable healthcare. This limits testing and treatment which results in more severe cases and deaths,” said Bishop William Barber II, president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach.

RELATED: Black COVID-19 patients in Dallas County, nationwide are hospitalized at higher rates, data shows

With a united front, the pastors are demanding more personal protective equipment to be available in under-served zip codes. They also are asking for more testing sites and field hospitals in black neighborhoods.

The pastors want data on COVID-19 deaths by race and geography to ensure that all people of color have access to treatment.

More on WFAA: