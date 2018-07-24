DALLAS, Texas — Catherine Lowe, who married Sean Lowe after the pair met on the hit ABC show “The Bachelor,” posted on Instagram about “possibly the scariest moment” of her life.

The Lowes' 2-year-old son, Samuel, mistakenly walked into the deep end of a pool earlier this summer.

The couple was watching him when it happened, so they quickly pulled him to safety.

Samuel was fine, Catherine wrote, adding that she was more traumatized than him. She immediately enrolled him in swim lessons, and now he can “swim to the side like a champ.”

Emler Swim School, which has more than 20 locations across Texas, offers swim lessons to babies as young as two months old. That’s when Lucy Clyde, now 18 months, began lessons.

“We live in Texas," said Matthew Clyde, Lucy's father. "Every backyard has a pool. We wanted to make sure from the beginning she’s getting those skills, so that if she ever did get into a scary situation, she could get herself out of it easily.”

Lucy is currently in a class at Emler’s West Frisco location called Water Babies, which is for babies from six to 35 months of age.

“The number one reason for a child under the age of five to die an accidental death is drowning, and the highest risk child is a 2-year-old male,” said Devan Tovar, director at Emler Swim School. “Our objective is to get as many children swimming as possible and at the youngest age possible.”

One of the most critical skills to teach the babies early on, Tovar and Emler Aquatics director Olivia Luevano said, is how to turn around, find a wall, and pull themselves to safety.

“We want them to know if they ever have an accident that they need to turn and grab the wall. It’s the closest point of safety for any child that falls in,” Luevano said. “If you don’t teach your child to turn around and grab that wall and self-rescue, they’re going swim to the last wall they saw [across the pool] and that’s very far for them.”

“We’ve had tons of success stories where, at even two years old or younger, a child has had that accident in the pool and it’s second nature for them and they get themselves out,” Luevano added.

They take great care to teach life-saving skills through playful songs and games. For the babies it means fun, and for parents it means peace of mind.

“I feel a lot more confident now than if she wasn’t in lessons,” Clyde said.

