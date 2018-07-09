The attorney of Sini Mathews has filed a motion to withdraw from the case as of Thursday afternoon.

Mathews is the Richardson woman accused of abandoning a child relating to her daughter Sherin Mathews' death.

According to court documents, Mathews "failed to comply with the terms of the employment agreement and has been unable to make further financial arrangements."

The motion was accepted.

From A to Z: The Sherin Mathews case

Her lawyer, Mitchell R. Nolte has been representing her since she was arrested on the child endangerment and abandoning charge she has now.

She continues to be held at the Dallas County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Bond lowered for Wesley Mathews, accused in death of adopted daughter Sherin

Sherin, 3, died of "homicidal violence" after she went missing Oct. 7, officials said.

Her body was found Oct. 22 and identified days later. Wesley Mathews admitted to police that he removed Sherin’s body from the home after changing his story multiple times on the events leading up to her death, investigators said. The couple left Sherin home alone the night before her disappearance, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Sherin was found dead in a culvert later that month.

TIMELINE: Sherin Mathews case

© 2018 WFAA