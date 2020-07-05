'A glimpse through my eyes': WFAA's Tiffany Liou shares travel experience amid coronavirus pandemic

In 24 hours, WFAA Reporter Tiffany Liou flew from Dallas to Oakland, and back to Dallas. She documented her travels.

DALLAS — This weekend, I had to make a trip home to be with my grandmother.

I've seen photos of empty airports and planes, but when I saw it with my own eyes, it was kind of crazy.

I travel a lot, and I've never seen Dallas Love Field Airport like this.

On a Sunday morning, when it would normally be pretty busy, it took me no more than a few minutes to get through security.

And when I got in, most of the restaurants and stores were closed.

Even the bathrooms were blocked off.

It's eerie to see just one person sitting at the gate waiting for his flight, and I could count the handful of people on mine.

What Dallas Love Field Airport looks like during the coronavirus 1/22

2/22

3/22

4/22

5/22

6/22

7/22

8/22

9/22

10/22

11/22

12/22

13/22

14/22

15/22

16/22

17/22

18/22

19/22

20/22

21/22

22/22 1 / 22

I have seen and covered the impact of COVID-19 in the Dallas Fort-Worth area, but over the weekend, I saw what's happening across the country too.

In Oakland, California, I can't tell you how many times I've been to that airport. It was almost unrecognizable without the crowds of people standing around baggage claim, without seats filled as people wait for their loved ones to pick them up.

Just about 24 hours later, it was the same feeling on my flight back to Dallas, where I was greeted by DPS Troopers and a form that says I am now self-quarantined for 14 days.

This is a glimpse through my eyes of how COVID-19 has impacted a North Texas community filled with employees working for the airlines and airports. It's a glimpse through my eyes of how COVID-19 has impacted our country.

For me, every day of quarantine, every mask and every precaution is worth seeing my grandmother smile in person again.