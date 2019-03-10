DALLAS — Police are asking for help locating a missing woman who was last seen early Wednesday morning.

Patricia Ruffin was seen around 9 a.m. in the 4500 block of Crozier Street. Police say she may be in need of assistance.

Ruffin, 64, is 5-foot-3 and weighs 160 pounds.

She was wearing a gold dress with brown flowers, gold sandals and a gold headscarf when she was last seen.

Anyone with information should contact 911 or police at 214-671-4268.

For more breaking and local news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More stories from WFAA.com: