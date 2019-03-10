DALLAS — Police are asking for help locating a missing woman who was last seen early Wednesday morning.
Patricia Ruffin was seen around 9 a.m. in the 4500 block of Crozier Street. Police say she may be in need of assistance.
Ruffin, 64, is 5-foot-3 and weighs 160 pounds.
She was wearing a gold dress with brown flowers, gold sandals and a gold headscarf when she was last seen.
Anyone with information should contact 911 or police at 214-671-4268.
