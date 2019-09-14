DALLAS — A car crash in Dallas left two people injured and one person dead, officials confirm.

Dallas police say the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Clark Road and Clarkridge Drive.

Authorities say a sedan and pickup truck collided at the intersection resulting in both drivers and a passenger being injured.

The drivers were transported to the hospital, police say. A female passenger of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck will be arrested on two counts of intoxication manslaughter once he is released from the hospital.

More on WFAA: