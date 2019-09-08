LANCASTER, Texas — For 13-year-old Dillon Mitchell, his dreams of being a professional athlete changed in an instant.

Two years ago, Mitchell was in a car accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

"The car was upside down so I was just hanging from the seatbelt," he said.

The lap belt severed his spine.

He had four injuries, four surgeries, and spent six weeks at Children's Medical Center Dallas.

"In one day – in a couple minutes – from being a star athlete to not being able to walk is tough for a young boy with high hopes," Mitchell said.

In July, he was chosen to represent the children of North Texas in Washington D.C. at the Capitol. He met with legislators and shared his story, asking them to prioritize healthcare.

And instead of being a pro-athlete, he wants to be an architect when he grows up, focusing on wheelchair accessibility.

Mitchell hopes his story will help children who are going through similar struggles.

"My chair taught me to be appreciative and thankful for everything that happens every second of the day," he said.

