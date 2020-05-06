Dallas County reports 298 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says Friday’s numbers continue a trend of a significant increase in the number of new cases and death from the previous week

Dallas County once again broke the record for single-most reported new cases of the novel coronavirus in day .

Health officials reported 298 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 11,541 cases.

Health officials also announced that 10 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the confirmed death total to 260 since tracking began in March.

There have been more than 71,000 total cases of the coronavirus reported in Texas since testing began. More than 1.2 million tests have been conducted, according to statewide health data.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says Friday’s numbers continue a trend of a significant increase in the number of new cases and death from the previous week, however, he says the hospitalizations, and ER visits remain flat.

Thursday, Dallas County saw its highest number of daily positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started.

The Dallas County deaths include:

A Dallas woman in her 20s with underlying high-risk health conditions

A Dallas woman in her 60s with underlying high-risk health conditions

A man in his 70s, who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Irving and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s, who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Dallas and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s, who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Irving and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s, who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Dallas. She died at the facility and did not have any underlying health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 90s with underlying high-risk health conditions

A woman in her 90s, who died at a long-term care facility in Dallas

A woman in her 100s, who died at a long-term care facility in Dallas

Jenkins said the coronavirus is still a threat, and people should continue to practice social distancing and stay home if they can.

But amid the protests over police brutality across North Texas, Jenkins says demonstrators should use caution and wear masks. The county is currently supplying groups that attend rallies with hand sanitizer and masks through corporate donations.

Denton County reports 1 additional death

Denton County Public Health announced one additional death and 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday afternoon.

Health officials say the Prosper man who died was in his 60s and was previously hospitalized.

The countywide total for confirmed positive cases is 1,467 and the total of confirmed deaths is 33 since tracking began in March.

Tarrant County reports 1 additional death

Tarrant County Public Health announced one more person has died from COVID-19 Friday, bringing the confirmed total of deaths to 174 since tracking began in March.

The victim was a Fort Worth man in his 50s with underlying health conditions.

Officials also reported 122 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 5,985 cases. Of that total, at least 2,518 have recovered.

Johnson County reports 10 new cases

Health officials reported 10 additional cases on Friday in Johnson County.

The county has reported 189 total cases, according to state public health data.