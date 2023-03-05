Dallas County receives $17 million grant to help toward HIV/AIDS services

Congresswoman Jasmine Crocket helped present the check totaling $17,085,614 to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Public health remains top of mind for many people and agencies across Dallas County. Access to education and resources remains a goal, as HIV services become more of a priority in some North Texas communities.

"We are often the first place that a lot of our clients come when they've been told that they are HIV positive,” said Brooke Henderson, executive director of Legacy Cares.

Dallas County Health and Human Services can’t do its HIV and AIDS outreach alone. The county relies on a variety of community partners like Legacy Cares. The Dallas-based nonprofit has been providing mental health resources, substance abuse counseling and education for individuals living with HIV and AIDS for nearly three decades.

Staff at Legacy Cares said demand for services, right now, is high.

"We are extremely busy. To the point right now without mental health and substance abuse services, that we have a waiting list,” Henderson explained.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett presented Dallas County Health and Human Services with a check for more than $17 million in government funding on Wednesday. The money will be used to help Dallas County’s Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program advance its prevention efforts.

"This literally saves lives,” said Traswell Livingston, president and CEO of AIDS Services of Dallas

Dallas County data shows in 2020 around 18,983 people were living with HIV. Among new HIV diagnoses that year, more than 20% of those cases were among young people ages 13 to 24. Most of the new cases, about 38%, were among residents ages 25 to 34.

“Because of the investments and because of the work that is done in places like Dallas County, we know that it doesn't have to be a death sentence. But we still know that we have more work to do,” Crockett said.

The staff at Legacy Cares said they’re committed to continuing the work, knowing the extra funding could help many residents who need access to resources.

"A lot of times, it's transportation that they need. It's food pantries. It's the basic necessities that our clients may not have, that this money will go to, to support our clients,” Henderson shared.