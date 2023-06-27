"We've advised them to cease and desist" | Dallas County has ordered another associate judge to stop hearing cases

Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price says an associate judge sworn in yesterday is not eligible to hold the job because she doesn't live in the county.

DALLAS — Associate Judge Lorna Bedard’s courtroom was empty even though she was supposed to begin hearing cases this Tuesday.

”We advised them that they need to cease and desist until we hear from the civil DA’s office,” said Commissioner John Wiley Price.

In question is where Bedard lives. According to Price, she lives in Forney in Kaufman County.

”The lines have to be drawn somewhere, but clearly the individual that was sworn in yesterday lives in Kaufman County, that is clear,” said Price. "State law is clear a judge must be a resident of this state and one of the counties the person will serve.”

Dallas associate judges only hear cases in Dallas County.

Price says the commissioners court hasn’t even voted on Bedard’s employment that would make her hiring official.

“They don’t have a court order from the commissioners' court for an employee to begin work so I don’t know what they’re doing,” said Price.

Price says the commissioners and the head of the county human resources department told Judge Kim Brown last week not to hire Bedard as her associate judge until Bedard could show proof she lives in Dallas County, not Kaufman County.

“And so we have not been furnished any other information that says anything to the contrary,” said Price.

WFAA went to Bedard’s courtroom for her side of the story. She walked off and refused to answer any questions.

As reported yesterday, two other associate judges are prohibited from hearing any more cases.

Price said Tahira Merritt and Ronald Hurdle live in Collin County.

“The statute is really clear about residency, and they seem to be ignoring it,” said Price.

There are questions about what happens now to all the cases the judges have already ruled on.