Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tests positive for COVID-19

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced over Twitter he tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday evening.

"I'm thankful a routine test caught this infection early and I'm asymptomatic at this point," Jenkins wrote.

Jenkins, 58, said he would be isolating at home and following public health guidelines. The Democratic politician added he would be working remotely until he can return to public duties.

"This positive test stresses the importance of relying on resources like tests to identify infections early and not spread the virus to others," he wrote. "I am fully vaccinated and have received both boosters, which best protect me from severe COVID."

Jenkins stressed the importance of someone knowing whether they have the virus or not, and that current variants of COVID-19 are highly contagious.