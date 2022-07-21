Dallas County reports first heat-related death for 2022

Although the county did not specify when the woman died, this week has seen the hottest days of the year, so far, that have broken all-time records.

DALLAS — Dallas County has reported its first heat-related death in 2022 amid a record heat wave in North Texas.

In a news release, the county said the victim was a 66-year-old Dallas woman who had underlying health conditions. Further details on how she died were not released.

"We are very saddened to report our first heat-related death this season," said Dr. Philip Huang, director of Dallas County Health and Human Services. "We are experiencing extreme heat this season, and this again reminds us how important it is to take every possible precaution."

Although the county did not specify when the woman died, this week has seen the hottest days of the year, so far, that have broken all-time records.

DFW reached 109 degrees on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. And, Tuesday and Wednesday broke all-time records of 108 degrees that were set in 2018.

There have already been 23 100-degree days, so far, this summer. The average number North Texas typically sees for an entire summer season is 20.

With the triple-digit temperatures and extremely dry weather, dangerous conditions have been present throughout North Texas this summer.

The Dallas County health department is reminding residents about ways to stay safe in the heat, such as staying hydrated and limiting outdoor activities. If you are outdoors, be sure to stay in shaded areas as much as possible.