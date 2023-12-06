SCAM: Officials warn this 'jury duty delinquency notice' is not real

Law enforcement said citizens, especially elderly, are being targeted by calls and emails threatening them with prosecution for failing to comply with a jury summons

DALLAS — Beware, North Texas residents!

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is warning residents about a scam spreading that is threatening people with prosecution for failing to comply with a jury summons in federal, state, or county courts. The sheriff's office said several Dallas County residents have already fallen victim to this scam.

DCSO said it will never call to collect a fine for missed jury duty.

DCSO officials said citizens, especially elderly ones, have been targeted by phone calls and emails stating they were in violation of missing jury duty. The scam callers are impersonating court officials, Dallas County sheriff's deputies or local police officers and pressure victims into paying a fine or giving confidential data.

These calls and emails are fraudulent and have no connection to the Dallas County Courts, DCSO said.

DCSO gave this example of a scam letter received by residents:

The sheriff's office said it will not call you about outstanding warrants or request payment over the phone.

Contact between a court and prospective juror will be through U.S. mail, and any phone contact between official court representatives will not include requests for financial information or payment, social security numbers, credit card numbers or any other sensitive information, DCSO said.

If you receive a phone call or email like this and think it is a scam, DCSO asks you call (214)653-3593 and speak with someone in Dallas County Jury Services.