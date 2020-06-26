Dallas County detention officer arrested, accused of assaulting inmate

Officer Levar Weston is accused of spitting on and striking an inmate, while the inmate was in a restraint chair

A detention officer has been arrested and booked into the Dallas County jail after allegedly assaulting an inmate, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

Officer Levar Weston is facing a charge of assault causing bodily injury and a charge of official oppression.

According to the report, on June 13 an inmate was allegedly strapped to a restraint chair after purposely causing flooding in his holding location.

While restrained, the inmate says Weston spit on him and struck him in the face with an open hand following an argument.

The inmate informed supervisors of the incident and the sheriff’s office began an investigation.

“Any allegations of improper conduct or criminal violations are being taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. The actions that the officer displayed clearly exceeded the boundaries of the law, policy and professionalism,” Sheriff Marian Brown said in a written statement. “The sheriff’s office strives to maintain the highest degree of integrity, professionalism and integrity along with the public’s trust.”

Weston was hired in April 2019 and was assigned to the West Tower Facility at the Dallas County jail.