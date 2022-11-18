Dallas County court building evacuated after bomb threat, officials say

Just after 8:10 a.m., the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a bomb threat at the Frank Crowley Courts Building.

DALLAS — The Dallas County courts building was evacuated Friday morning after a report of a bomb threat, officials say.

Just after 8:10 a.m., the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a bomb threat at the Frank Crowley Courts Building located in the 100 block of N Riverfront Boulevard in Dallas.

The sheriff’s office says deputies evacuated the building and secured the perimeter, as the FBI brought in bomb sniffing dogs to help investigate the threat.

Officials told WFAA the bomb was supposed to go off at 10 a.m. Friday, but there was no sign of a device.