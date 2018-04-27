Dallas police Sr. Cpl. Ed Lujan is leading a blood drive to help officer Crystal Almeida and security officer Scott Painter, who were injured in a shooting outside a Dallas Home Depot earlier this week.

Lujan wants to help because he, too, was injured doing his job.

"Going back to my injury two years ago, the day before I was critically injured, I donated blood,” he said. “And if it wasn't for me donating blood, I probably wouldn't be alive today."

Cpl. Lujan was moments from dying. He was run over three times by a suspect outside Club Kalua in November 2015. He required blood transfusions to keep him alive.

"In the initial hit, my head slammed against the windshield, peeling my scalp all the way back,” Lujan said.

You could see his skull following the traumatic head injury. He had a broken neck and back, broken ribs, and multiple other injuries.

Even he thought he was going to die.

"I felt a euphoria,” he said. “I could feel my life and soul leaving my body – not a feeling of sadness, but of tranquility. I knew I was dying."

For months, Lujan fought to live.

He says it was faith and the support of family, community and fellow officers that kept him alive. Now, he has a message for Officer Crystal Almeida, who was shot while serving a warrant to Armando Juarez, who allegedly opened fire.

"To stay strong,” Cpl. Lujan said. “We are behind her and her family all the way, whatever she needs we'll always have her back.”

Meanwhile, the department was getting ready to bury Almeida's partner, Officer Rogelio Santander. His body was moved overnight from Presbyterian hospital.

Officers saluted as a motorcade escorted his body to the Medical examiner's office, then later moved to Restland Funeral home.

Next week, the department will bury the fallen hero. The blood drive is Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

