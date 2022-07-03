Dallas congressman trying to get Griner out of 'extremely concerning' situation in Russia

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, told ESPN on Wednesday that his office is working with the State Department to find "the best way forward" to bring Griner home.

DALLAS — U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, told ESPN on Wednesday that his office is working with the State Department to find "the best way forward" in bringing basketball star Brittney Griner home from Russia, where she's been detained for weeks.

"I know the administration is working hard to try and get access to her and try to be helpful here," Allred told ESPN. "But obviously, it's also happening in the context of really strained relations. I do think that it's really unusual that we've not been granted access to her from our embassy and our consular services."

Allred - who played football at Baylor, where Griner starred on the women's basketball team - called the situation "extremely concerning" and that officials don't have much insight on where Griner is in the courts process in Russia.

Allred is on the House Foreign Affairs Committee in Congress.

Griner's detainment over allegedly having vapes with hashish oil in her luggage was reported over the weekend.

A Russian press release did not mention Griner by name but said a professional basketball player was in custody. The New York Times identified the player as Griner, citing Russian news agency TASS.

Griner plays for the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA but also plays in a Russian league during the WNBA offseason.

According to the Federal Customs Service of Russia, Griner was detained back in February. She had flown to Moscow from New York, and according to Russian officials, a dog indicated drugs may be in her carry-on luggage.

The U.S. State Department released a statement Saturday, saying, "We are aware of reports of a U.S. citizen arrested in Moscow. Whenever a U.S. citizen is arrested overseas, we stand ready to provide all appropriate consular services."

She last played for her Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg on Jan. 29 before the league took a two-week break in early February for the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournaments.