Dallas community members 'Adopt-A-Grandparent' for the holidays

Volunteers are taking time to celebrate grandparents who are raising their grandchildren alone. They're sponsoring a grandparent's family for Christmas.

DALLAS — Some community members in Dallas are working to make sure a large group of grandparents feel special this holiday season.

The grandparents and their families packed a room at Concord Baptist Church on Thursday afternoon. The adults share a special responsibility. Each of the grandparents are raising grandchildren.

“First of all, it’s challenging. And it’s a blessing. God is real. To see so many grandparents willing to take on the responsibility, it’s a lot. You don’t have a life. Everything is stopped,” said Rhonda Greer.

About 50 grandparents signed up for the "Adopt-A-Grandparent" holiday event. The Dallas City Attorney’s Office has been hosting the event for 18 years.

Organizers invite a variety of community members to sponsor a family by donating gifts from their holiday wish list.

“It’s great to know that it’s a lot of grandparents out here that are being acknowledged for doing what we do for our grandkids,” said Patricia Daniels.

Staff from the City Attorney’s office helped distribute large bags filled with toys, games and electronics. Bikes were distributed. There were also special gifts and surprises for the grandparents who looked on as the children took photos with Santa.

Volunteers say it’s all done in hopes of easing some of the burden on families this holiday season.