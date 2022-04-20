Dallas Code Compliance staff goes door-to-door in Oak Cliff for 'All Hands on Deck' community event

About 200 Code Compliance workers spent the day visiting more than 4,000 homes. Staff said the event was to inform residents about city code issues and resources.

DALLAS — The staff with Dallas Code Compliance is focusing on visibility and community engagement.

About 200 workers spent Wednesday morning saturating neighborhoods across the southern Dallas zip code 75203.

They showed up for the "All Hands on Deck Community Initiative."

“Today, we’re engaging with the community,” said Adrian Allen.

Workers walked streets, going door-to-door, passing out educational literature and information about resources available to residents.

“A lot of times, CODE officers get a bad rap. We’re trying to change that perception,” said Allen.

The department's presence was less about issuing citations and warnings. It was more about education and community engagement.

“We know that some people don’t like to call 311, because they don’t like to have problems with their neighbors. But we don’t look at it that way,” said Patrick Parker.

The staff was advising residents about some of the common code-related problems, including junk motor vehicles, parking on unapproved surfaces, high weeds, illegal dumping and litter.

Animal control officers were also with the group. Loose dogs are also among common calls. At least one wounded and homeless dog was picked up during Wednesday’s community engagement event.

Information about home repair assistance for seniors was also distributed.

“We love what we do. We have a passion for keeping our city clean, healthy, and safe,” added Parker.