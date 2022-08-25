Dallas Code Compliance officers attacked, department wants to start using body cameras

Dallas Code officers have recently been the targets of a robbery, a shooting, and an assault. Administrators believe adding body cameras could help keep staff safe.

DALLAS — Dallas Code Compliance investigators could soon start adding body cameras to their uniforms.

The request for body-worn cameras is a safety measure, according to code compliance administrators, after several inspectors with the department experienced dangerous assaults and other concerning incidents while working.

“We’ve had an officer held at gunpoint and robbed of her purse, and cellphone, and personal belongings. Additionally, we had an officer who was just missed by random gunshot that actually went through the back of his vehicle just four inches from his head,” said Chris Christian, director of the Department of Code Compliance.

There have been additional encounters.

“Recently, we had an officer who was attacked by a passerby while performing an inspection at a home. The attack was so egregious, the person she was actually enforcing on, actually came out to step in and defend that officer,” added Christian.

It is because of those recent, and some past, safety issues that the Department of Code Compliance is requesting to purchase nearly 300 body cameras for its officers. The department hopes the devices will be approved in the upcoming city budget.

“So, with these things going on, and just the current climate in our society, we feel now is the time to take this additional step for our officers’ safety,” said Christian.

Code officers in Dallas already go through safety training.

“I think they would be huge for a couple of reasons. Number 1, for our officers to be able to see how they are interacting with the public, and refine their customer service skills,” said Assistant City Manager Carl Simpson.

Code compliance administrators said they want to be proactive in staff safety and in service to Dallas residents.

“With the body camera, we’re also looking at potentially acquiring DPD’s old tasers and adding tasers to our toolbelt as well,” said Christian.