Dallas city leaders working to help find relief for seniors stuck in the cold

Cold weather and power outages remain a concern, as temperatures are expected to continue dropping across North Texas.

"We have not had any power for 48 hours plus,” said Kesha Jones, as she stood outside the Fiji Senior Villas apartment complex in Oak Cliff on Tuesday.

Residents across the region are fuming over longer than expected power outages.

"We did have a tenant, this morning, that had to go to the emergency room because he had no power to charge his oxygen,” said Diane Coley.

Coley and Jones said residents in their building have been getting by without electricity, hot food, and heat as best they can.

"They have people sitting at a table with surge protectors, multiple power fixtures trying to charge their cell phones. Trying to get heat. Trying to do whatever they can,” added Coley.

Safety, resources and relief have been top of mind for some city leaders in Dallas. Several of them have been working behind the scenes to find resources for those most at risk, including the elderly, families with small children and those neighbors with illnesses.

"You know equitable distribution of services. It’s my mantra. It’s the key. Making sure those who are most vulnerable have access,” said District 3 Councilman Casey Thomas.

Thomas said he’s been trying to get as many community based warming stations as possible to open.

”If we have any churches, any community centers, that have power, that are willing to make their location open to the community for a warming station,” said Thomas.

There are similar plans in the works in District 7. Councilman Adam Bazaldua said his phones are ringing off the hook with requests for relief.

“I’ve been trying to source out from different neighbors the propane heaters, and getting those propane heaters to a central location so that we can disperse those,” said Bazaldua.

He’s also looking for donations of hand warmers and foot warmers to pass out to residents.

In District 4, Councilwoman Carolyn King Arnold has been trying to get food trucks to help provide hot meals for seniors who don’t have power.

"I mean, please just turn it back for these retirement communities,” said Kimberly Herring.

Herring is worried about her 83-year-old mother who has been without heat at a remote retirement community for days. The family said it’s had no luck getting answers from the utility company.

"I’m not worried about me so much, as my mom and other people like her,” said Herring.

Residents said they want these concerns to be taken seriously. They said lives are at stake.