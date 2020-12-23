Dallas city leaders react to the hiring of Eddie Garcia as next police chief

"We should celebrate the fact that Chief Garcia will become our first Hispanic police chief. This truly is an historic moment for Dallas," Mayor Eric Johnson said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax named Eddie Garcia the new chief of police for the city.

A number of city councilmembers offered their congratulations to Garcia.

Broadnax posted, calling the hiring process "inclusive, equitable and transparent."

In the release announcing his choice for chief, Broadnax also said, "Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, it’s an exciting time for him to come to Dallas and continue building on the foundation of R.E.A.L. Change we’ve built – advancing 21st Century policing in ways that are responsible, equitable, actionable, and legitimate."

I’m pleased to see this inclusive, equitable and transparent process culminate successfully with the hire of Chief Garcia. https://t.co/WfFnELNNhG — T.C. Broadnax (@DallasCityMgr) December 23, 2020

Mayor Eric Johnson put out a release, saying he spoke to Garcia Wednesday afternoon. Johnson said Garcia was "highly regarded by my counterpart in San Jose, Mayor Sam Liccardo."

Johnson's statement read in part:

"We should celebrate the fact that Chief Garcia will become our first Hispanic police chief. This truly is an historic moment for Dallas.

"But we both understand that what truly matters now is the work ahead of us: making our communities safer and stronger. I expect that he will immediately begin developing plans to fight the unacceptable violent crime increases we have seen in Dallas."

Jennifer Gates is the councilmember representing District 13 in Dallas. She said she was impressed with Garcia's "commitment to transparency, communication and building trust."

Congratulations @sjpdchief on being named @CityOfDallas Police Chief. I am impressed with your committment to transparency, communication and building trust with the community & within the department. Looking forward to working with you to make Dallas a safer city! — Jennifer S. Gates (@cmjsgates) December 23, 2020

Adam Bazaldua, who represents District 7, and Paula Blackmon, District 9, both offered their congratulations to the new chief.

Congratulations to Eddie Garcia, our new Chief of the Dallas Police Department. pic.twitter.com/mUs7R2gIPe — Adam R. Bazaldua (@AdamBazaldua) December 23, 2020

Outgoing Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall tweeted her congratulations Wednesday night.

Congratulations to Chief Eddie Garcia for being selected as Dallas’ new police chief. May your new chapter ahead be filled with much success, happiness and satisfaction. pic.twitter.com/WDQvdPEQVQ — RENEÉ HALL (@ChiefHallDPD) December 24, 2020

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted that he looked forward to working with Garcia.

Welcome to Dallas, ⁦@sjpdchief⁩. I and ⁦@DallasCountyTx⁩ look forward to working with you ⁦@CityOfDallas⁩. Have a Peaceful Holidays👍 https://t.co/bwjzpLIay4 — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) December 23, 2020

Rene Martinez, with League of United Latin American Citizens, says history is being made in the city. He would have liked for this moment to have happened several years ago, but is still overjoyed by it happening now.

"This is historical. We need someone who is going to connect with the community and connect with the immigrant community also," Martinez said.

Martinez was on the selection committee and interviewed with Garcia. Martinez told WFAA that Garcia brings energy to the city and made it very clear that he is ready to "hit the ground running."

The city of Dallas boasts a Hispanic population of more than 40% and Martinez says this hire bridges a huge gap between police and the community.