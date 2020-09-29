Dallas City Council to vote on bid to clean up 'Shingle Mountain'

The contract is worth $450,000 to clean up the site, which is home to the massive pile of dumped shingles.

Dallas City Council will vote on bids at a council meeting next month to remove shingle mountain, councilmember Tennell Atkins said in an email Tuesday.

The contract is worth $450,000 to clean up the site at 9527 S. Central Expressway in southeast Dallas, which is home to the massive pile of dumped shingles that has been growing since January 2018.

A coalition group called Southern Sector Rising and its supporters signed a letter to the City of Dallas in August to demand the removal be started in earnest before Oct. 1.

People who live nearby had been complaining of various health issues due to Shingle Mountain, including Marsha Jackson.

"Nothing has been moved," Jackson said. "Not one shingle has been moved not at all."

Nine companies will bid on the project, and the city manager is recommending the lowest responsible bidder, Atkins said.

"It is my hope that this item passes unanimously when it comes to City Council on Oct. 13, 2020, and cleanup begins soon after," Atkins said.

In March 2019, a judge ordered Blue Star Recycling to shut down its operation and to clean up its mess at the site.

In late August, Southern Sector Rising advocated for the mountain's cleanup with a float and vehicle convoy across Dallas.

South Sector Rising posted on Facebook that the group was told the clean-up was still months away.

"Confederate statues warranted an Emergency Order to cut thru the red tape. Human suffering should be as important," Southern Sector Rising posted on Facebook on Sept. 22.

Families complained of air pollution, noise, odors, and health issues like coughing up dark matter and children experiencing asthma.

Neighbor Bianca Morales told WFAA in 2019 that she no longer allows her children outside to play.