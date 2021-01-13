Dallas City Council unanimously approves changing part of Lamar Street to Botham Jean Boulevard

The request was submitted in July 2020, calling for S. Lamar Street from Interstate 30 to S. Central Expressway to be renamed to Botham Jean Boulevard.

Dallas City Council members unanimously voted to rename S Lamar Street after Botham Jean Wednesday. The 26-year-old was killed in his apartment by an off-duty officer.

The request was submitted in July 2020, calling for S Lamar Street from Interstate 30 to S Central Expressway to be renamed to Botham Jean Boulevard. The street also runs in front of Jack Evans Police Headquarters and the apartment complex where Jean lived and where he was killed.

Jean was inside his own apartment when Amber Guyger walked in and shot him in September 2018.

Guyger was off duty but still in her police uniform. She claimed she was walking into her own apartment and thought Jean was an intruder.