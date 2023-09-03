Dallas City Council approves zoning to bring Sprouts grocery store to Oak Cliff

The store will be at the corner of Fort Worth Avenue and North Hampton Road and is set to open at the end of 2024.

DALLAS — Plans for a new grocery store to open in North Oak Cliff are in the works. Dallas City Council voted to approve a zoning plan for Sprouts Farmers Market at the southeast corner of N. Hampton Road and Fort Worth Avenue.

“My constituents definitely wanted it,” said District 1 Councilman Chad West.

In a unanimous vote Wednesday, Dallas City Council approved the zoning proposal for the grocery store’s development. The plan calls for Sprouts and two restaurants to take over the area where Crown Buffet and Elrod’s Cost Plus Supermarket currently operate.

“Sprouts is going to be much bigger, bring more jobs, and it’s about options for my constituents,” added West.

Many residents spoke in support of the development.

“Neighbors are excited about the supermarket coming to the area,” Rebecca Moore told city leaders.

“As you all know, we need more healthy choices in and throughout Oak Cliff,” neighbor Jane Hamilton shared during the city council meeting.

It took about two years to get to this point. The City Plan Commission initially denied the proposed development. However, community surveys went out. More than 1,300 people within three-miles of the site responded.

“The vast majority respected the zoning. They didn’t want us to give the farm away to a developer. But they also said, overwhelmingly, we want this grocery store, or a grocery store there. So, figure it out,” explained West.

Compromise and collaboration ultimately helped all sides come up with a plan the City of Dallas approved.

The new restaurant sites will include patios. There will be a large lawn out front that could be a gathering place for families. Lighting and other aesthetic amenities have been discussed between neighbors and developers, in addition to plans for Sprouts’ parking.

“The words I get back are thrilled, yes ,optimistic,” said Anga Sanders, as she described the feedback she’s hearing from neighborhood leaders.

Sanders is a fresh food advocate and organizer with the nonprofit Feed Oak Cliff. She is among those who’ve been watching the Sprouts development plan play out.

Sanders has been fighting for full-service grocery stores and fresh options in food deserts across Southern Dallas.

“I am hoping that this will serve as a guide for what to do, and how to do it, and how vigorously to do it,” said Sanders.

Sprouts Farmers Market issued a statement about its plans to develop in North Oak Cliff, saying: