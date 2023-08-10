x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Suspect crashes into police vehicle after attempted traffic stop, DPD says

The crash happened in the 10500 block of Lake June Road.
Credit: WFAA

DALLAS — Police are looking for the suspect involved in a crash with one of its units in southeast Dallas. 

According to DPD, officers responded at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday to the 10500 block of Lake June Road for an assist call and tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. The suspect vehicle then crashed into the officer's vehicle and left the location.

No officers were injured, according to DPD. No arrests have been made.

This incident remains an ongoing investigation, DPD said. No other information is available at this time.

More Texas headlines:

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

New build-to-rent community coming to North Texas

Before You Leave, Check This Out