Suspect crashes into police vehicle after attempted traffic stop, DPD says

The crash happened in the 10500 block of Lake June Road.

DALLAS — Police are looking for the suspect involved in a crash with one of its units in southeast Dallas.

According to DPD, officers responded at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday to the 10500 block of Lake June Road for an assist call and tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. The suspect vehicle then crashed into the officer's vehicle and left the location.

No officers were injured, according to DPD. No arrests have been made.

This incident remains an ongoing investigation, DPD said. No other information is available at this time.