Dallas cancels aquatics summer season amid COVID-19 pandemic

According to a memo, public pools will remain closed and summer camps are canceled.

The aquatics summer season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a memo issued Wednesday by Dallas Park and Recreation Director John Jenkins.

This means public pools will remain closed but spraygrounds will stay open.

Jenkins cited wanting to keep people safe after the recent surge in coronavirus cases within Dallas County. During the past week, health officials have reported more than 1,000 new cases nearly every day.

Health officials have said the increase of young adults being diagnosed with the disease is associated with large recreational and social gatherings.

The cancelation of the aquatic summer season including the following:

Aquatic facilities (does not include spraygrounds)

13 recreation summer camps

10 roving recreation camps (park site programming)

12 outdoor adventures (a program designed to introduce youth and families to kayaking, photography, geocaching and mountain biking)

According to the memo, virtual camps will be expanded in an effort to provide additional options for youth in the community.

In the memo, Jenkins also proposed a plan to reopen recreation centers on Aug. 17 with a modified schedule of 45 hours a week. The reopening plan includes enhanced cleaning of facilities and matching local government guidelines for capacity.

Jenkins proposes that staff-led programs and activities will not resume before Oct. 1.

The memo also states Jenkins is working with the Dallas Independent School District and Uplift Schools on plans regarding after-school programs. They are seeking to hold programs on campus for students who are not within walking distance of recreation centers. Officials say off-site after school programs will not resume before Oct. 1

The memo says once Dallas ISD provides further instruction surrounding athletic programs, the department will adjust the youth sports and DISD-based aquatics programs.