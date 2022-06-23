Dallas real estate mogul, reality star Bill Hutchinson not indicted on sexual assault charge

Hutchinson is best known from the reality series 'Marrying Millions' on Lifetime.

DALLAS — A Dallas grand jury on Wednesday declined to indict real estate developer and Virgins Hotel co-owner Bill Hutchinson on a charge of sexual assault, according to court records.

The case stemmed from allegations that Hutchinson sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl at his home in Highland Park in May of 2021, police have said. The teen accused the then-63-year-old of giving her alcohol and touching her several times without her consent, including assaulting her after she fell asleep.

At least three other underage girls came forward that year accusing Hutchinson of sexual assault, including rape, according to court records.

Hutchinson was arrested and then released on a $30,000 bond. In a statement, he denied the allegations, telling the Dallas Morning News, “Anyone who knows me in this city knows that I am not capable of assault, sexual or otherwise. Hopefully, all of my colleagues and friends will give me the benefit of the doubt until I prove my innocence in court."

Hutchinson's attorney, Levi McCathern, sent WFAA the following statement after the grand jury returned the no-bill vote:

“We would like to thank the Highland Park Police Department, the Dallas District Attorney’s office, and the Grand Jury. They took the allegations made against Mr. Hutchinson seriously, investigated them thoroughly, and, in the end, established what I have always known - Bill Hutchinson is innocent, and the accusations made against him are false. We sincerely hope that the media will work to clear his name with the same ferocity with which they tainted it. Bill has been a pillar in the Dallas community for years and restoring him to that position benefits everyone who lives here.”

In May of 2022, a fourth civil lawsuit was filed against the Dallas socialite concerning similar allegations, including supplying alcohol that led to nonconsensual touching and sex. The complainant from the lawsuit filed in May said she was sexually assaulted by Hutchinson three separate times in two years. For more background on this recently-filed lawsuit, click here.

