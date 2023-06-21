Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity to get $1.6 million grant for work in Joppa

Part of the project's goal is to create homes for families earning less than 80% of the area median income to purchase.

JOPPA, Texas — Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity will soon receive grant money to help with the non-profit's work in one of the local area's neighborhoods.

On Wednesday, during the Dallas County Commissioners Court meeting, the Dallas commissioners voted in favor of a $1.6 million grant for Dallas Habitat to continue its work in Joppa.

With Wednesday's vote to invest in the infrastructure needs of the Joppa neighborhood, Dallas Habitat said it will be able to create a new street and deliver 30 more affordable houses at 0% financing.

The project's goal is to create homes for families earning less than 80% of the area median income to purchase, helping them achieve homeownership and create generational wealth for their families, Dallas Habitat said.

The construction will involve the collective effort of volunteers, staff, and subcontractors. An essential part of this project is Dallas Habitat’s "sweat equity" program, where future homeowners are required to contribute more than 350 volunteer hours, Dallas Habitat said. These hours will be spent on building their homes and attending financial education classes, enabling families to qualify for Down Payment Assistance.

Through the Dallas Habitat’s affordability fund, the homes will be offered with 0% interest financing and up to $10,000 in Down Payment Assistance in exchange for the families' sweat equity.