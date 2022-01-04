14 tenants displaced, building destroyed after fire at Dallas apartment complex

Dallas Fire-Rescue said crews arrived and reported flames coming from the second floor.

DALLAS — Crews in Dallas battled a large fire at an apartment complex in North Oak Cliff, officials said Friday afternoon.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said crews responded to the fire around 4:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Marsalis Avenue, just east of Lake Cliff Park.

The complex, located between Colorado Boulevard and Eighth Street, appeared to be damaged from the blaze, with roofs collapsed and additional water damage stemming from what emergency crews on site were calling their "defensive stance" in response to the fire.

According to the fire department, crews arrived and reported flames coming from the second floor. The department says its response had to be escalated to second and third alarms after the initial crews' arrival; those calls brought around 60 to 70 firefighters total, plus multiple fire engines, to the scene.

No injuries were reported, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson said the building, which has 16 units, will have to be torn down due to the damage. He said 14 tenants were displaced.

An aerial view showed heavy smoke coming from the heavily damaged second floor of the apartment building.