Nuisance apartment complex, known drug house demolished in South Dallas

DALLAS — An apartment complex known for drug activity, gang activity and other violent crimes was demolished in South Dallas on Monday.

A small group of people stood nearby to watch as bulldozers knocked down two dilapidated buildings in the 2600 block of Meyers Street.

“The owner had been very negligent and was not doing repairs,” said Lauren Cadillac, J.D., MBA, LLM. She is the court appointed receiver over the property.

“My understanding is, people would buy drugs in one unit, and then like go use them in another," said Cadillac.

Two years ago, the apartment complex was among hot spots the FBI and local police raided. More than 20 people were arrested at the time. It was part of a joint task for initiative called "Safer Streets."

Cadillac said she and her partners attempted to fix things at the complex. However, their efforts weren’t easy.

“We actually had made great progress on the repairs. We had two units that were in very nice shape, and then the fire started. That started because of the actions of someone else,” explained Cadillac.

Former tenants were moved out. Squatters moved in. That brought about another trail of issues, according to City of Dallas staff and the receiver.

Now, that the neighborhood nuisance is reduced to rubble, Cadillac believes the demolition is significant progress.