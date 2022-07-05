Dallas County hosting 6th annual expunction expo

In 2021, the expunction expo received the most applications ever in one week, totaling more than 1,300.

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a report from last year's expunction expo.

The Dallas County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, Dallas County District Clerk’s Office and Dallas County Public Defender’s Office began hosting the 6th Annual Dallas County Expunction Expo, starting July 5.

People with offenses on their criminal record may qualify for an expunction if any of the following apply:

You were arrested but a charge was never filed, was no-billed by the grand jury, or was rejected by the District Attorney’s Office

Your felony, Class A misdemeanor, or Class B misdemeanor charge was dismissed without any type of community supervision or probation prior to the dismissal

Your Class C misdemeanor was dismissed, or you successfully completed Class C deferred adjudication

You were acquitted (found "not guilty") of your charge by a judge, jury, or appellate court

You were convicted of a crime but later pardoned by the Texas Governor or the United States President

You were convicted before Sept. 01, 2021 for Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon under Section 46.02(a) of the Penal Code

In 2021, the Expunction Expo received the most applications ever in one week (more than 1,300). Nearly half of all of those applying met the requirements and were invited to participate in last year’s expo, according to the district attorney's office.

A case is not eligible for an expunction, if:

The case is still pending

You were convicted in the case, even if you only paid a fine

You received probation, community supervision or deferred adjudication for a felony, Class A misdemeanor, or Class B misdemeanor you want expunged, even if your case was later dismissed

The case you want expunged is a felony, and you were arrested for another offense at the same time that resulted in a conviction, probation, community supervision, or deferred adjudication.

The expo runs from July 5 to July 11, and only Dallas County offenses will be considered. Anyone interested in applying can do so here on the Dallas County District Clerk’s website.

Participants will be notified by phone and email no later than Sept. 12, 2022, if they qualify to participate in the 2022 expunction expo. Those granted expunctions will be celebrated at a graduation ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

Since the expunction expo started in 2017, it has helped clear more than 1,700 criminal records.