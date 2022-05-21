Missing Dallas 15-year-old has been found, police say

Police said Gabrielle McDonald went missing on April 27. Her mother told WFAA the 15-year-old is currently being treated at a hospital.

DALLAS — A 15-year-old Dallas girl who had been missing since April 27 has been found, police said Saturday.

Dallas police said Gabrielle McDonald went missing on April 27, and she was later labeled as "critical missing" on May 12. McDonald's mother, Brendetta McDonald, had been placing fliers in areas across Dallas and posting her daughter’s photo on a variety of social media sites.

On Saturday, May 21, Dallas police said the girl was found and that they are also investigating her disappearance.

Brendetta McDonald, the girl's mother, told WFAA that her daughter was being treated at a hospital.

Gabrielle McDonald was among 70 runaway and dozens of missing persons cases the Dallas Police Department is investigating, WFAA reported while the 15-year-old was still missing.

Brendetta McDonald also posted about her daughter being found on her Facebook page, saying "GOD IS GOOD!!! GOD IS AWESOME!!! GOD IS AMAZING!!! MY BABY HAS BEEN FOUND!!! YES SHE IS SAFE BUT NO SHE IS NOT OK. THANK YALL FOR THE PRAYERS AND THE SHARES MY HEART IS OVERJOYED. PLEASE DONT CALL WITH ALOT OF QUESTIONS."