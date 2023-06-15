On 11th anniversary of DACA's launch, dreamers face uncertainty

A Texas judge who previously ruled against the program could soon eliminate altogether the protection for immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

DALLAS — Eleven years after President Barack Obama's administration protected from deportation young immigrants who illegally entered the U.S., so-called "dreamers" face uncertainty about their futures.

A Texas judge who previously ruled against the program could soon move to eliminate it altogether.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen ruled in 2021 the Obama administration did not have the authority to create the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) initiative. He contended such policy should be left to the legislative branch.

Hanen allowed the roughly 600,000 immigrants currently enrolled in the program to renew their protections, but he halted new applications. The federal government estimates another million immigrants are eligible.

President Joe Biden's administration tried to codify the policy in administrative law, prompting new legal challenges. Hanen again will decide DACA's future, though the U.S. Supreme Court will likely have the final say.

"We knew from the beginning it was just a band-aid," DACE enrollee Sandra Avalos said. "It was just something that would temporarily hold you until something better comes up. Eleven years later, and something better hasn't come up."

Avalos arrived in the U.S. in 1996, when she was 7 years old. Her mother brought her from Mexico, seeking educational opportunities.

"I didn't understand the concept of legality or borders," she said.

As a teenager, Avalos said she began to realize why she probably wouldn't get a driver's license and why she might have a harder time gaining entry to a college.

Eventually, her mother gave Avalos a list of people to contact if she was deported.

"It was always uncertain," she said.

But in 2012, DACA protected from deportation young immigrants who entered the U.S. before 2016, as long as they'd lived continuously in the states since 2007. These immigrants could obtain driver's licenses and work permits.

"At that moment in my life, it was kind of light at the end of the tunnel," Avalos said.

Enrollees are subjected to background checks, educational requirements and must stay out of serious legal trouble. They have to re-enroll every two years.

But, legal challenges repeatedly destabilized the program, prompting young immigrants to fear they'd lose their jobs or be deported.

"Now, it's kind of in limbo," Avalos said.

Biden on Thursday called on Congress to protect dreamers in a new immigration package. Avalos echoed that sentiment.