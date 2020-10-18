Customers happy to return to Swiss Pastry Shop dining room

The popular bakery and restaurant welcomed sit-down customers this week after months of pickup only.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Suzie Baumhardt has been stopping into the Swiss Pastry Shop for breakfast and lunch for almost four decades. She's seen the popular restaurant and bakery through the ups and downs.

"This place used to be full," Baumhardt said as she walked out of the restaurant carrying a signature black forest cake. "The parking lot used to be full."

To-go orders kept the Fort Worth business afloat during the months COVID-19 concerns kept the dining room closed.

Aimee Wyman, general manager, is thankful for the support but said a place like this, with a history dating back to 1972 just isn’t the same unless you can sit down.

"With the pandemic, a lot of people didn’t want to come out," Wyman said. "They kind of stayed home."

This week, after months of customers ordering at the counter and then driving home, Swiss Pastry Shop on West Vickery Boulevard opened its tables to sit-down customers.

"Now having them come in and sit down and actually eat the pie, drink the coffee, we get to catch up on what they’ve been doing," Wyman said. "It’s been wonderful."

Many of the people who took a seat were old friends, who’d been stopping by since the early days.

“It’s nice to know that they’re all doing well and it helps us feel better that they’re still doing good and they’re out there and everybody’s healthy,” Wyman said.

Regulars like Baumhardt come for the food, but will surely come back for the company.